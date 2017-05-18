1 arrested, 1 sought for Ephrata bank robbery

By Published:
Matthew J. Burkhart (submitted)

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested one of two men who robbed an Ephrata Township bank Thursday morning.

Matthew J. Burkhart, 27, of Ephrata, was taken into custody at gunpoint several hundred yards south of the Santander Bank, at 370 North Reading Road, on a property along Route 272, police said.

Police said his accomplice fled into a wooded area and remains at large. Investigators, however, say they know who he is and they expect to charge him in the near future.

The pair is accused of entering the bank around 10:34 a.m. and using an Airsoft pistol to demand cash.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s