1 arrested, 1 sought for Ephrata bank robbery

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested one of two men who robbed an Ephrata Township bank Thursday morning.

Matthew J. Burkhart, 27, of Ephrata, was taken into custody at gunpoint several hundred yards south of the Santander Bank, at 370 North Reading Road, on a property along Route 272, police said.

Police said his accomplice fled into a wooded area and remains at large. Investigators, however, say they know who he is and they expect to charge him in the near future.

The pair is accused of entering the bank around 10:34 a.m. and using an Airsoft pistol to demand cash.

