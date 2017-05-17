Upper Allen residents upset over PPL upgrades

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Upper Allen Township residents are upset with an announcement that PPL is upgrading three of its facilities in the township.

PPL says it needs more capacity in the area to continue providing reliable service to customers now and in the future. Upgrades will come in the form of new poles and wires that will be stronger and more resistant to severe storms.

The utility will incorporate new technology that helps it bring back power during outages.

Many of the new poles and wires will go through residential properties. Many of those affected raised concerns at an April board meeting. Township officials told residents that PPL can move forward with the project due to eminent domain.

However, township manager Lou Fazekas says the board of commissioners did write a letter to county and federal officials in support of residents against the project. The responses indicated that PPL has a right to pursue the project under certain guidelines.

