UGI to increase natural gas costs next month

READING, Pa. (WHTM) – UGI Utilities says monthly gas bills for the average home will go up 12.5 percent when rates increase June 1.

The utility does not expect a rate increase on Dec 1.

Paul Szykman, UGI’s chief regulatory officer, said wholesale natural gas prices have been subject to upward price pressure over the past six months, and the adjustment reflects those higher costs.

If the proposed rates are approved, the bill for a typical home heating customer who uses about 60.8 hundred cubic feet of natural gas per month will increase from $64.63 per month to $72.71 on June 1.

