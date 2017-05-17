Teen charged after violent attack at Cumberland County high school

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a violent assault that left a Cedar Cliff High School student seriously injured.

Alex Rodery, 18, is accused of punching and kicking a student several times in the head during Monday’s incident inside the school’s weight room.

Lower Allen police said cell phone video shows Rodery punching the student’s head about 20 times and then kicking the student’s head about 10 times before stomping on it three times.

The student was taken to West Shore Pinnacle Hospital where he was diagnosed with a closed head injury and a closed fracture of a nasal bone.

According to a criminal report, the attack sparked after the victim walked Rodery’s girlfriend to school from a McDonald’s across the street. The girl asked the victim to give her a ride home after Rodery yelled at her inside the restaurant.

Witnesses said the victim made no aggressive action toward Rodery before the attack.

Rodery is charged with felony aggravated assault. He was placed in Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 cash bail.

