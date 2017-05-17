Sorace tops competitors in Lancaster mayoral race

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Danene Sorace lead from the moment election results started pouring in on Tuesday night and is now the Democratic option in the race to replace Lancaster Mayor Rick Gray.

Sorace beat her competitors Kevin Ressler and Norman Bristol-Colon.

The Lancaster City Councilwoman had the support from the Democratic Party in Lancaster City and had the support from Mayor Gray.

Sorace told ABC27 News that she credited her victory to her experience in Lancaster City government.

During her campaign, Sorace, said she would like to strengthen neighborhoods outside the downtown.

Sorace told her supporters that Tuesday night was just the beginning and that there was still work to do.

“I am excited,” she said. “I am honored to have the city of Lancaster and the voters support. That comes with responsibility and I feel it.”

Sorace will run against republican candidate Cindy Stewart, who ran unopposed, and against independent candidate Tony Dastra.

