Senators propose Pennsylvania sell naming rights to state buildings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania lawmakers are proposing legislation that would allow the state to sell naming rights to its government-owned buildings.

Sens. David Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks) and Randy Vulakovich (R-Allegheny) want to put the funding into a specific account that will rehabilitate unused office space.

Argall and Vulakovich said their proposal is similar to what the state did in 2012 when the Farm Show Complex Exposition Hall was renamed the Weis Market Exposition Hall. The grocery store chain agreed to a five-year contract that brought in $750,000 for the state.

“It is no secret we are in a tough fiscal situation right now regarding the upcoming budget and we need to explore innovative ways to cut costs and raise revenue,” Vulakovich said in a statement.

The senators said the goal of their legislation is to move state employees out of leased facilities and back into state-owned offices to reduce the cost to taxpayers.

“We have employees working in rented office space in some of our communities while we have vacant state-owned office space literally right across the street,” Argall said.

