Saving the Bay, One Student at a Time

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Student Leadership program in Pennsylvania gives students a voice in shaping their future by getting them involved in the governmental processes and teaching them how to be effective advocates for clean water.

For more than 50 years, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has fought vigilantly for healthy rivers, clean streams, and a saved Chesapeake Bay and all of its tributaries– including those in Pennsylvania. Half of the freshwater that flows into the Chesapeake Bay comes from Pennsylvania. In the Commonwealth, CBF’s Harrisburg staff is focused on the clean water efforts to protect our local rivers and streams.

Today, we heard from two local students about their experiences working with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

