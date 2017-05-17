Providence eliminates the Bears 4-2 in Game 7

The Bears had trends working for them and against them in game seven. They had won their last five game sevens

but in more recent history they are just one and four at home in the post season.

Vitek Vanachek made his second start in place of the injured Pheonix Copley in net. First period the Bruins strike first. Vanachek lost the puck in front of a crowded net, Jordan Szwarz found the rebound and scored on the open net.

That was five unanswered goals since the first period of game six when Hershey had a two nothing lead. A lead they wish they could have held onto.

The Bears ended the streak two minutes later, a Riley Barber the wrister tied the game at one. But 2nd period, Providence took the lead right back. Jordan Szwarz scored his second of the game, Wayne Simpson would add another to go up three to one.

Hershey answered at the end of the period. Chandler Stephen scored on the power play but the Bears were held scoreless in the third period. Providence added an empty netter in the final period to win the game 4-2 and eliminate the Bears from the postseason in seven games.

