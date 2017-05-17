Papenfuse wins primary in Harrisburg mayoral race, says he’s ready to get back to work

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse says Tuesday night’s victory in his bid for reelection was not a cake walk.

“Taking part in all the debates was a learning lesson,” Papenfuse said. “I got a chance to hear fresh ideas, and it will make me a better leader, going forward.”

Papenfuse says he will work harder to help some of the neighborhoods that get overlooked.

“It will be a primary focus during my second term,” Papenfuse said. “We can’t leave neighborhoods behind.”

Papenfuse says the vote clearly shows the city is divided racially.

“I’m pleased with the primary win and there’s clearly a lot of work to do,” Papenfuse said. “And I talked about the issues that I think are most clear from this election. One: the continued racial divide in this city, which I need to work to address. And two: the very low voter turnout, which is really an issue that affects our democracy at its core.”

Papenfuse says he is looking forward to a good night’s sleep, but he plans on getting back to work and preparing for the fall election. He says he is prepared to face write-in challengers.

