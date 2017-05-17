Pa. lawmaker revives LGBT anti-discrimination bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker says he’ll reintroduce long-stalled legislation to outlaw discrimination based on someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny) said his proposal would prohibit discrimination against people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender in the workplace, in housing, and in public accommodations such as restaurants and hotels.

“Pennsylvania polls for the past eight years have shown consistent 70-percent support for providing our LGBT relatives, friends, neighbors and co-workers with the same protections as the rest of us,” Frankel said in a statement. “Many Pennsylvanians are stunned when they find out state or federal law doesn’t already protect LGBT people.”

Frankel said more than 40 local governments across the state have added protections for the LGBT community.

“This would help us to compete for jobs and residents with all the other northeastern states, which already have these protections, and give us an advantage over the states that don’t,” he said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has supported previous legislation, but it’s up to the Republican-controlled legislature to approve it and get it to his desk.

