Near record heat next two days

The next two days will switch gears and feature summer-like (and potentially record breaking) heat with highs near 90 degrees for today and Thursday. The record high today is 91 degrees and tomorrow’s record is 94 degrees. It will be very close, but record are in sight over the next 48 hours. There could be a brief, stray t-storm in areas SE of Harrisburg today, but most places will stay dry. Humidity will also be in play, especially tomorrow ahead of an approaching front. This front will drop our temperatures for the weekend, and could trigger a brief shower or storm Friday afternoon. The upcoming weekend looks drier and milder than our recent damp weekends. Highs will be in the 70s both days with a few extra clouds by late Sunday.

Our best chance for rain will be in the form of showers and storms next Monday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe and our team of meteorologists will be monitoring next Monday’s forecast closely. Stay tuned for more specifics over the coming days. A look ahead to next week shows seasonably cool air and a few more chances for showers and storms. Until then, enjoy this summertime preview!

