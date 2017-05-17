Mommy Minute: ‘Mommy Boot Camp’ makes fitness a family affair

Lauren Roy discovered a way for moms to flex their maternal muscles when she lived in another state. Three years ago, she brought that vision to Gold’s Gym Camp Hill.

“I just fell in love with it,” Roy explained. “But more the connection I made with other moms.”

It is “Mommy Boot Camp.” It’s a 45 minute, full-body circuit workout that incorporates kids from birth to age six.

With a toddler and a new baby, Roy understands the struggle women face more than ever.

“I get that all the time from moms,” she said. “I don’t have the time for me to work out,’ and I get it, because I’m living it.”

But this makes fitness a family affair.

“We work out with the babies in the strollers,” Roy said. “We keep the class really interactive and moving. So while we’re doing the circuits, we’re singing songs to our babies, so they’re involved in the process as well.”

Felicia Loper brought her four-year-old daughter, Carolina, to the boot camp.

“She was laughing,” Loper said. “We knew the songs together. She kept looking back at me like, ‘are you coming, are you coming?’ It was a good experience for us.”

Loper said it helped her bond with Carolina as well as other mothers.

“I’ve never met any of those women and one just said, ‘oh I’m gonna bring my four-year-old, so maybe we’ll see them next time,” Loper said.

Despite the songs and occasional silliness, Roy said the boot camp is a serious workout that sends a seriously strong message.

“We’re laughing, we’re singing, we’re running, we’re doing jumping jacks in front of them,” Roy said. “So it’s a really great way to role model just a healthy, fit life for our kids as well.”

The “Mommy Boot Camp” is held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at Gold’s Gym Camp Hill. You don’t need to be a member to take the class. The fee is $10, but you can take your first class for free.

