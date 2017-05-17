Midstate municipalities vote in favor of alcohol sales

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Alcohol will soon flow more freely in municipalities in Adams, Cumberland and York counties.

Voters in Tuesday’s primary election made “yes” decisions on alcohol sale referendums in Biglerville, Camp Hill and Shrewsbury.

Camp Hill saw 75 percent in favor of its referendum, while both Shrewsbury and Biglerville had 67 percent of voters in favor of their referendums.

To view more primary election results, click here.

