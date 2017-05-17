Man convicted of police chase with baby, not guilty of trying to run down trooper

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Delaware man who led police in Lancaster County on a high-speed chase with a 7-week-old infant in his car has been convicted of endangerment and fleeing charges, but he was found not guilty of trying to run down a state trooper.

Ronald T. Comeger, 33, was acquitted Tuesday of aggravated assault against the trooper who was placing stop sticks on Route 283 during the June 11 chase that reached speeds up to 125 mph, according to the Lancaster County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Comeger was clocked at 73 mph in a 55-mph zone before leading police on a chase from Route 30 to the Toll House Road exit in Dauphin County. He told his female passenger “someone is going to get hurt” then deliberately drove at the trooper in the right berm, forcing the trooper to dive out of the way.

He then crashed into another vehicle, causing both vehicles to strike a wall.

As police approached Comeger with guns drawn, police said Comeger climbed into the back seat and used the baby as a human shield.

The baby, its mother, and the trooper sustained minor cuts and bruises.

