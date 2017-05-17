Lebanon plans community playground build

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Plans are underway to replace an aging playground with unique, modern equipment in Lebanon.

City officials are working with sponsors and the non-profit playground building group Kaboom to plan a one-day community build in mid-September.

“The Pennsylvania Municipal League, they usually do a playground project each year,” said Melissa Quinones, Community and Economic Development Administrator for the City of Lebanon. “They selected Lebanon this year, and raised the funds to do the project with Kaboom.”

Other partners in the project include the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Wellspan Health and the Lebanon YMCA.

On Wednesday afternoon, thirty children used crayons to draw their “dream playground.” Some of the concepts will be included in the actual design of the equipment, according to Quinones.

A Kaboom representative said following the design process, a handful of volunteers will be sought to assist with two preparation days at the site on September 14 and 15. Approximately 200 volunteers will be needed for a whirlwind one-day playground build on September 16.

Quinones says the timing for the project was perfect, due to a rise in safety concerns at the current wooden castle-style playground in recent years.

“The wood is wearing down, children have gotten splinters,” she adds. “We’re excited because the playground, the wooden one that’s currently being removed, was built as a community build about 25 years ago. The community put this together. So knowing that we’re removing this and doing another community build with a new playground is exciting.”

Information for volunteers wishing to participate in the project is forthcoming, according to Quinones.

