Lancaster man arrested in connection with church burglaries

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man accused of burglarizing a city church Tuesday night is facing charges.

Police say a witness watched 40-year-old Ruben Umbarto Nazario open a locked door to St. Mary’s Church on S. Prince St.

Officers responded to the scene and found Nazario in possession of tools used to break into the building.

Nazario is charged with felony burglary, possessing instruments of a crime. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.

Police say Nazario is also linked to burglaries at other local churches, including a Sunday incident at St. Joseph’s Church on St. Joseph St. and Monday at the Annunciation Orthodox Church on Hershey Ave.

