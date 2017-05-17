Incumbent Mayor Kim Bracey wins York Democratic primary race

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City Incumbent Mayor Kim Bracey’s downtown headquarters erupted in cheers as she declared victory around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the Democratic primary race.

Bracey got 56 percent of the vote, and her challenger, York City Council President Michael Helfrich, got 43 percent of the vote, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Bracey says her priorities include continuing the momentum of her time in office, reducing crime, and lowering property taxes.

“I want to continue to address crime the way we have. Since I’ve taken office, it has been lowered by 30 percent. Just one crime, one shooting, is one too many,” Bracey said.

No Republicans ran, so Bracey is pretty much guaranteed a third term.

“I’m relieved. I’m happy. I’m ecstatic,” Bracey said. “I appreciate all the voters and residents of the City of York for coming out and saying yes to what we have going on in our city. We know the momentum is high in our city.”

She’s the first African American and second woman to hold the office.

“Obviously, a lot is happening downtown and with homes on the development plan,” Bracey said. “It’s just a lot happening in our York right now, and I couldn’t be happier to be the leader of it.”

Bracey says she has an open door policy, and residents are always welcome to bring their concerns or suggestions to her.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...