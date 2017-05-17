Harrisburg mayor stresses unity, calls for ideas from primary candidates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said on Tuesday that the primary results go beyond the numbers.

“The issue most clear from this election, there is a racial divide in the city, which I need to address,” Papenfuse said.

The Democrat said debates were candid and helpful and he thinks that a lot of the ideas discussed can help move Harrisburg forward.

“I am going to reach out to my opponents,” Papenfuse said. “I want to invite them in, to talk about how we can incorporate their vision into a united Harrisburg.”

Gloria Martin-Roberts finished second in Tuesday’s primary and says it’s all hands on deck when it comes to helping the city.

“I agree with (Papenfuse),” Martin-Roberts said. “I think a lot of good ideas were generated out of the candidate debates.”

Anthony Harrell finished fifth and is also on board.

“I left my ego at the door,” Harrell said. “I have no problem with speaking to the mayor or meeting with the mayor.”

Lewis Butts says that he supports the mayor’s effort.

Former Harrisburg police officer Jennie Jenkins recently lost a labor dispute with the city and is on the fence at the moment.

“Many of the leaders like myself have been wronged,” Jenkins said. “He has to make it right. I will humble myself I do whatever I can, for the people.”

Papenfuse didn’t specify if he would meet with the other candidates individually or collectively and he has not given a time table on when he will begin talks.

