Harrisburg man arrested for fatal heroin overdose

By Published:
Rigoberto Nunez (Upper Allen Township Police Department)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is accused of delivering heroin to a person who died of an overdose in Upper Allen Township last month.

Rigoberto Nunez, 37, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.

Township police said the charges stem from a fatal overdose at a local business on April 15. Police did not release the name of the person who died.

Nunez was arrested Wednesday and placed in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

