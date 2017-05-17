Harrisburg man arrested for fatal heroin overdose

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man is accused of delivering heroin to a person who died of an overdose in Upper Allen Township last month.
Rigoberto Nunez, 37, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance.
Township police said the charges stem from a fatal overdose at a local business on April 15. Police did not release the name of the person who died.
Nunez was arrested Wednesday and placed in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.
