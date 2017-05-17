Gov. Wolf signs bill allowing school bus drivers to use EpiPens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation that allows bus drivers and crossing guards to administer epinephrine auto-injectors to students having an allergic reaction.

Act 2 of 2017 amends the Public School Code to provide civil immunity.

Bus drivers and crossing guards would have to complete a training program developed by the state Health Department and comply with school district policy to be qualified to use an epi-pen.

The new law does not mandate that school districts or school bus companies enact an epi-pen policy, only that such a policy allows for civil immunity if the guidelines are met.

The law takes effect in 60 days.

