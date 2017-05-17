Frontier attendants say they couldn’t breastfeed on the job

Frontier Airlines
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2014 file photo, a Frontier Airlines employee directs passengers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland. There are few businesses that consumers love to hate more than airlines, but travelers seem to reserve a special level of vitriol for the no-frills, discount airlines. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

DENVER (AP) – A year after four pilots accused Frontier Airlines of not doing enough to help pregnant or nursing employees, two flight attendants have filed similar discrimination complaints accusing the Denver-based discount carrier of forbidding them from pumping breast milk while on flights.

In documents filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Tuesday, flight attendants Jo Roby of Boise, Idaho and Stacy Rewitzer of Denver said they were forced to take unpaid leave after having their children so they could keep providing them with breast milk.

Both women said they returned to work within about four months after giving birth because Frontier does not offer parental leave and instead requires employees to cobble together sick or vacation days, Family Medical Leave Act time or medical leave subject to company approval to care for their babies.

