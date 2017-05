Speranza Animal Rescue is pleased to be hosting our 4th Annual 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk Presented by Dillsburg Veterinary Center. Because the race is taking place on the rescue’s fifth anniversary, the have decided to add a 5 Mile option to the event, as well.

There will be adoptable dogs from Speranza participating in the event with you and the event will be raising money to help support the mission of rescuing the most abused and neglected animals.

