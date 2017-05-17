Ephrata woman gets 3-6 years for crash that killed friend

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata woman will serve at least three years in prison for a crash that killed her friend in West Cocalico Township.

Bethany C. Gee, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Lancaster County Court to vehicular homicide while DUI and related counts in the May 13, 2016, crash that killed 20-year-old Stephanie Gerola.

She was sentenced to a term of 3 to 6 years in prison followed by 4 years of probation.

The district attorney’s office says Gee admitted she used methamphetamine and marijuana before driving and sped up after seeing a police vehicle.

She was going 60 to 68 mph in a 35 mph zone when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of West Queen and King streets in the village of Schoeneck, police said, and her car overturned after she lost control and struck a wall.

Gee and three back seat passengers were injured.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...