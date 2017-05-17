DUI driver was illegally carrying gun, police say

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Mechanicsburg man is facing DUI and illegal firearm charges following an incident over the weekend.

East Pennsboro police say 28-year-old Philip Goth, was found drunk in his car early Sunday on the Harvey Taylor Bridge Bypass. Officers were called there for a report of a vehicle obstructing traffic.

Goth was also in possession of a loaded gun, which police say he had no license to carry.

