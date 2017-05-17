Delta, Hawaiian, United and American top on-time rankings

The Associated Press Published:

Delta Air Lines has come out in first place in the government’s ranking of leading U.S. carriers and their on-time performance for March.

According to the federal Transportation Department, Delta Air Lines landed on schedule 86.9 percent of the time, followed by Hawaiian Airlines, 84.7 percent; United Airlines, 81 percent, and American, 80.2 percent.

Alaska Airlines, at 79.8 percent, came in fifth, followed by Southwest Airlines, 79.6 percent, Frontier Airlines, 79.3 percent and SkyWest, at 78.5 percent.

Rounding out the remainder were ExpressJet at 75.8 percent, Spirit Airlines, 75 percent; JetBlue Airways, 70.8 percent, and Virgin America, at 65.5 percent. The total on-time rate for all covered airlines was 79.9 percent.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s