Delta, Hawaiian, United and American top on-time rankings

Delta Air Lines has come out in first place in the government’s ranking of leading U.S. carriers and their on-time performance for March.

According to the federal Transportation Department, Delta Air Lines landed on schedule 86.9 percent of the time, followed by Hawaiian Airlines, 84.7 percent; United Airlines, 81 percent, and American, 80.2 percent.

Alaska Airlines, at 79.8 percent, came in fifth, followed by Southwest Airlines, 79.6 percent, Frontier Airlines, 79.3 percent and SkyWest, at 78.5 percent.

Rounding out the remainder were ExpressJet at 75.8 percent, Spirit Airlines, 75 percent; JetBlue Airways, 70.8 percent, and Virgin America, at 65.5 percent. The total on-time rate for all covered airlines was 79.9 percent.

