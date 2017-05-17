Carlisle mayoral candidate arrested, subdued with Taser on election night

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The same night Scott Edward Robinson secured the Republican nomination for mayor of Carlisle, he was subdued with a Taser and taken to Cumberland County Prison on several charges.

Carlisle police responded around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday night to the 100 block of South West Street for a report that Robinson was in a dispute with two residents and was attempting to break into the home, according to a report from The Sentinel citing an affidavit of probable cause.

Robinson was attempting to remove the front door of the home with a power tool, according to police. He is also accused of damaging the storm door with a hammer.

Police state Robinson, who owns the property, arrived at the home and confronted the tenants. The residents reported to police they asked Robinson to leave because he was yelling and behaving in a violent manner.

The affidavit states that Robinson expressed agitation while he was talking to police and also notes the 33-year-old has a history of violence in addition to a “propensity to fight with authorities.”

Robinson is accused of threatening to fight an officer while he refused to be arrested. Police subdued him with a Taster and took him to Cumberland County Prison, where he is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

He has been charged with felony burglary, criminal trespass, misdemeanor resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and summary criminal mischief.

Robinson has two other active criminal cases in the borough he’s hoping to become mayor of. Both times he was charged with misdemeanor defiant trespass.

He previously pleaded guilty to summary harassment and was charged with misdemeanor simple assault in 2013.

Court records also show that in 2014 Robinson was charged with DUI and felony aggravated assault with a vehicle in Lebanon County, felony aggravated assault in Cumberland County, plus felony robbery and aggravated assault in another case in Cumberland County.

Robinson had the felony charges dropped in those three cases and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault as the highest charge, according to court records.

In Tuesday’s primary election, Robinson received 750 votes to earn the Republican nomination for Carlisle mayor. He is in line to compete against incumbent Mayor Tim Scott, who won the Democratic nomination, in the general election this fall.

Bethany Salzarulo, director of election and voter registration for Cumberland County, told The Sentinel she is communicating with the county solicitor to determine if the latest charges against Robinson will have an impact on his appearance on the ballot in November.

