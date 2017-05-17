Andrew’s Gift to put on 3rd annual Yogathon to support ASD families

Andrew’s Gift was developed to provide support to individuals and families living with an Autism Spectrum Disorder. Through the generosity of local founding donors and nonprofit organizations, the foundation seeks to assist those who are pursuing opportunities for individuals with autism but are struggling to find the funding. Families and individuals living in Dauphin, Cumberland, or Perry counties may apply.

The 3rd annual Yogathon will take place Saturday, May 20 at Negley Park in Lemoyne. Registration is from 8-9am and the event runs from 9am to 11am.

