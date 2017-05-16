York mayoral candidates stump for votes on eve of election

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York Mayor Kim Bracey and challenger Council President Michael Helfrich were working the neighborhoods Monday night, trying to get last-minute support from undecided voters.

Bracey says crime is down 30 percent during her first two terms, while Helfrich says it’s important to remain focused on reducing crime.

“Having more police officers and having lots of lights, that is how you chase crime around,” Helfrich said. “But if you want to stop crime, you have to focus on the social problems.”

Bracey says it has been an all hands on deck effort.

“Strengthening our real police community relationships has been a key,” Bracey said. “We have enforcement units in different parts of the city, and those officers are getting to know residents in that area.”

Both candidates say it’s hard to generate new revenue in a third class city, so it is critical to remain business friendly.

“Much of the downtown we see is private investors,” Bracey said. “I will not tell a private investor that they can’t come downtown and invest. We have to keep the doors open.”

Helfrich says he has been told the city can improve on attracting business.

“We have a wonderful city but it’s kind of expensive,” Helfrich said, “so when you have an expensive but good product, you need to have excellent customer service, and that is what I will push for.”

Helfrich and Bracey agree it is important to continue to focus on improving opportunities for young people by working with churches and other organizations to open more community centers in the city and provide summer jobs to help keep teenagers on the right track.

