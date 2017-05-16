Woman sought for $1,000 purse theft at Park City Center

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of purses.

Lancaster police released surveillance photos of the woman. They said she stole four purses from the Bon-Ton store at Park City Center on Monday afternoon then got into the passenger side of a white Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Lt. Brad Shenk at 717-735-3140 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913. Tipsters may also text LANCS and a message to 847411.

