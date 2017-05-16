Toomey wants Democrat to head FBI, spokesman says

WASHINGTON, Pa. (WHTM) – United States Senator Pat Toomey believes a Democrat should be the next leader of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesman for the Republican from Pennsylvania confirmed to ABC27 that “Senator Toomey does believe that changes are needed at the White House and he believes that a Democrat should be nominated to head up the FBI, such as Merrick Garland.”

The statement from Toomey comes a week after James Comey was fired from his job as FBI director by President Donald Trump.

Following Comey’s dismissal, Toomey stated he had “doubted the ability of Director Comey to lead the FBI effectively for some time” and called the timing of the decision “unfortunate.”

Toomey also stated last week he supports the next FBI director pursuing ongoing investigations, including the 2016 presidential campaign.

A spokesman for Toomey also released the following statement to ABC27 on Tuesday regarding Trump’s disclosure of classified information to senior Russian officials:

“Russia is not a friend to the United States, and protecting our country’s classified information from our adversaries is essential. While it is fully within the President’s powers to manage classified information and direct our country’s foreign policy, if classified information was divulged without good reason, it could not only be extremely imprudent, but also hamper our ability to gather intelligence in the future. I appreciate General McMaster and Secretary Tillerson sharing additional details, but I hope the Administration comes forward and provides a full explanation of the facts to Congress soon.”

The White House has defended the president’s decision to discuss the information, calling it “wholly appropriate.”

