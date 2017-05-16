Studio Session: Daisy Castro Quartet

An outstanding interpreter of early European Jazz of the 1930’s and 40’s, in the style of the Quintette du Hot Club de France, led by guitarist Django Reinhardt and violinist Stephane Grappelli, Daisy Castro has emerged as a revitalizing force for the genre,stunning first time audience members, and continuing to enthrall even those that have seen her perform

many times before. Her dynamic playing channels some of the early greats, while adding a modern edge to the Jazz Manouche tradition.

Today the quartet performed “Deviation.”

You can see the full performance in the video above. For additional music and show dates, visit their website at www.daisycastro.com.

