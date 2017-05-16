State police asking for help to find missing Cumberland County man

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police in Carlisle are looking for a missing Shippensburg man.

Scott Shaffer, 48, was last seen by his family around 9:30 a.m. on May 14. He left home on foot, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

Shaffer was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a blue wind breaker and New Balance sneakers. He is 5’10’ with brown eyes.

Shaffer has a history of mental health issues, police said.

Anyone with information on Shaffer’s whereabouts can call state police at 717-249-2121 and reference incident PA17-492913.

