Recall: Coffee presses could shatter, cut fingers

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Bradshaw International is recalling about 85,000 Bialetti coffee presses because the glass beaker can break during normal use.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company received three reports of cut fingers and two people needed stitches.

The coffee presses were sold at Ross, Target and other specialty and grocery stores from July 2016 through March 2017 for between $15 and $20.

Consumers should contact Bradshaw International for a free replacement.

