Providence forces game 7 after 4-2 win over Bears at Giant Center

05/16/2017 – The Providence Bruins scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Hershey Bears, 4-2, in Game 6 of the Atlantic Division Finals on Tuesday night at Giant Center. With the victory, the Bruins forced a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Hershey bolted out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period thanks to goals from Chandler Stephenson and Chris Bourque. The scoring started at the 5:02 mark on the power play. After Bourque rang the goal post on a backhand shot, Stephenson took two swings at the loose puck. With Providence goalie Zane McIntyre down, Stephenson scored on his second swipe to put Hershey up 1-0.

The Bears would strike again at the 19:30 mark of the first period. Stephenson fed Bourque racing down the left wing. He held the puck and cut towards the goal, walking around McIntyre, and flipping the shot into the top half of the net to make it 2-0. The goal was Bourque’s sixth of the playoffs.

The Bruins scored just 37 seconds into the second period and never looked back in the comeback victory. After Danton Heinen’s goal cut the lead to 2-1 early the frame, Colton Hargrove tied the game at 6:18. Providence’s Austin Cznarnik skated towards the front of the goal, and fed Hargove on the backdoor. He tapped a shot past Hershey netminder Vitek Vanecek to make it 2-2.

Chris Porter scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Bruins with just 23 seconds left in the second period. Colby Cave’s pass from behind the net found Porter at the top of the crease. He jammed a shot through Vanecek to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead.

Czarnik added a goal at 12:04 of the third period to seal the victory for Providence. The Bruins outshot Hershey 34-28 in the game despite being held 0-for-4 on the power play. Hershey was 1-for-5.

