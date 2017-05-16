Police seek identity of suspect accused of hiding ice cream in pants

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police on the West Shore are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused in an incident involving ice cream in his pants.

According to police, a male suspect hid ice cream in his pants at the Dollar General in Lemoyne. When confronted, the suspect removed the ice cream and fled.

Police did not provide a time or date of when the incident occurred.

Anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

