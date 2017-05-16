Police in Lancaster County investigating suspicious death

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspicious death that occurred in Lancaster County is under investigation.

The Southern Regional Police Department is investigating the death of 34-year-old Amanda Place, of Columbia, who was staying with friends at a campsite in the 2100 block of Millersville Road in Pequea Township.

According to police, Place was by herself for several hours last Monday and was found unresponsive when her friends returned.

Place was put in a vehicle by her friends who began driving her to the hospital. They stopped after several miles and called for an ambulance. Emergency personnel arrived to find Place in cardiac arrest.

Place was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There were no obvious signs of injury to Place and nothing unusual was found at the campsite, according to police.

An official cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Anyone with information on Place’s whereabouts before her death is asked to call the Southern Regional Police Department at 717-872-0352. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...