Police: Aunt took part in abuse of starved, beaten children

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged a third person in the abuse of three children who were found emaciated and severely bruised in a Dauphin County home last year.

Erin Eickstadt, 31, of Harrisburg, was charged Monday with aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Eickstadt’s brother and sister-in-law, Joshua and Brandi Weyant of Halifax Township, were arrested in December after police said the couple assaulted the children – ages 4, 5 and 6 – locked them in bedrooms with no heat, and starved them for long periods of time.

Two emaciated and abused children were just days from death when authorities removed them from the home on North River Road, investigators said.

Police said Eickstadt forced a 6-year-old boy to eat his own feces while she was visiting the home. They said she further endangered the children by locking them in unheated bedrooms and forcing them to do physical punishments despite their frail conditions.

Eickstadt is jailed in the Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5.

Joshua and Brandi Weyant are awaiting trial on charges including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, and child endangerment.

