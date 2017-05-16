Pleasant today, summer-like heat by tomorrow

Winds backed off overnight and a calm morning is on the way with temperatures starting out in the 40s. Today will feature mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs near 80 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees above normal. It will also be less breezy today. Expect clear skies to continue tonight, but it will be warmer with lows only dropping to around 60 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will be significantly warmer with mid summer-like temperatures in the lower 90s! There is a very slim chance for a stray t-storm late Thursday, but both days should be hot and dry.

Storm chances are slightly higher Friday as a weak front pushes through the Commonwealth. Temperatures stay seasonably warm this weekend and storm chances will need to be monitored. At this time, best chances for storms would be on Sunday, if they occur. Saturday should be dry and both days will have highs in the mid 70s. Some showers could linger into the day Monday with temperatures looking to remain in the mid 70s heading into next week. Enjoy the summer-like weather this week!

