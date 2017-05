Pa.’s Secretary of State Pedro Cortes said voter turnout is only expected to be about 20 percent for this primary election. It’s a startling statistic, he said, because many of these municipal elections can profoundly impact your daily life.

Cortes, who appeared on Daybreak Tuesday, also discussed who can vote in the primary election and what voters need to know before they head to the polls.

Watch the videos to learn more.

