Park pitches fun for jobs

Derry Township, PA – (WHTM) – Job hunters looking for work in Hershey this summer can mix resumes with relaxation this afternoon.

Hersheypark will hold its Job Fair this afternoon from 3 to 7pm. Applicants can talk pay and benefits with the park’s Human Resources representatives and discuss which of the dozens of park jobs would suit them. There’s the chance for some applicants to be hired on the spot.

While at the amusement park today applicants can also ride free on some of the park rides and enjoy complimentary snacks and games.

Job seekers can actually begin the hiring process online before travelling to the park this afternoon. Applications can be filled out at http://www.HersheyJobs.com.

