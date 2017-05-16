NY man gets prison for using forged credit cards in Hampden Township

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York man will spend 17 months in a federal prison for using forged credit cards at several businesses in Cumberland County.

Shavouy Paisley, 25, of Queens, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court.

Paisley and two co-defendants were arrested in September 2014 after the trio made several purchases at CVS and Rite Aid stores in Hampden Township.

Police seized more than 100 counterfeit Visa cards with account information that belonged to customers of dozens of banks across the country.

The group made $6,414 in purchases and attempted to charge an additional $50,500 at more than half a dozen businesses on the Carlisle Pike.

One of the co-defendants, Rushane Kennedy, pleaded guilty last year. The third suspect, Vernal Moffat, is still at large.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...