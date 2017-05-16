No injuries reported in crash involving school bus, tractor

Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Six students were on a school bus that was struck by a tractor in Lancaster County.

According to police, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Rettew Mill Road in Ephrata Township.

Police determined the bus attempted to pass the tractor on the left when the tractor attempted to make a left turn, striking the bus.

No injuries were reported.

