New traffic pattern coming to Route 22 in Colonial Park area

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A traffic change will be in effect starting Friday morning on Route 22 westbound approaching the northbound Interstate 83 on-ramp in the Colonial Park area of Lower Paxton Township.

Currently, there are four westbound lanes available between Colonial Road and I-83.

On Friday morning, the far right lane will be closed to all traffic until late fall while crews excavate and make drainage upgrades for the I-83 Exit 50 interchange project. Work will also be conducted on the adjacent curbing and sidewalk, according to PennDOT.

Access to the on ramp to northbound I-83 will be available from the right through lane.

