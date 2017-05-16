Memorial Day events to honor soldiers

Memorial Day is less than two weeks away. Although we tend to view it as the official start of the summer season, let’s remember what the day is all about.

There are solemn services and ceremonies. It’s a time to pause and pay tribute to the men and women who died fighting for the red, white and blue.

The Memorial Day observances actually begin the Friday before Memorial Day. Rolling Green Cemetery will hold a service at noon Friday, May 26 at the cemetery on Carlisle Road in Lower Allen Township.

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will present its Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. It’s rain or shine in the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial.

Most of the other big events happen on Memorial Day – Monday, May 29. In Adams County, The 150th Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony in Gettysburg is one of the oldest continuing ceremonies in the country. The parade begins at 2 p.m and it’s followed by a ceremony at the Soldier’s National Cemetery.

In Cumberland County, Camp Hill’s parade begins at 9:30 a.m at 19th and Market Streets and proceeds to the borough building followed by a service at the Camp Hill Cemetery.

The Mechanicsburg Veterans Council parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Filbert and Simpson streets. There’s a ceremony at the Mechanicsburg Cemetery.

In Dauphin County, Hummelstown is hosting a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m on West High Street that ends with services at the Hummelstown Cemetery. You can also stop by the square before the parade and make a card of thanks to support troops overseas.

In Lebanon County, the Jonestown Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Main Street followed by a service at Zion’s Lutheran Cemetery.

In Perry County, the New Bloomfield Memorial Day parade steps off at 9 a.m. It begins at the borough building and proceeds to Main Street and ends with a ceremony at the Bloomfield Cemetery.

These are just a few of the many parades and ceremonies happening around the Midstate to honor Veterans on Memorial Day.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...