Man charged in fatal heroin overdose

John Dick (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is accused of delivering heroin that resulted in an overdose death.

John P. Dick, 43, of Harrisburg, was arrested Monday in connection with a heroin overdose death that occurred March 11, township police said.

Police did not identify the person who died of the overdose.

Dick is charged with a first-degree felony count of drug delivery resulting in death. He was placed in Dauphin County Prison on $500,000 cash bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.

