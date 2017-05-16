Man arrested for armed robbery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have arrested a second suspect for an armed robbery in the city last month.

Izaiah Baratta, 18, of Lancaster, is charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, and a firearms offense for the April 28 incident in the 100 block of South Arch Street.

Baratta and 18-year-old Rakim Glover are accused of demanding cash from two people at gunpoint.

Police said Glover had a stolen handgun and suspected marijuana and heroin when he was arrested about three hours after the crime.

Both men are in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

