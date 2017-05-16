Man admits to dragging police officer with car

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man has admitted in court to assaulting a York County police officer who was dragged 50 yards with a car.

Roberto Tabares Jr., 39, of Rockville, pleaded guilty Monday in York County Court to aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records. Sentencing is scheduled for June 29.

Tabares and a co-defendant were arrested after a November 2015 incident in Glen Rock, when Southern Regional police Officer Michael Storeman was investigating a suspicious vehicle in a convenience store parking lot. When Storeman approached the passenger side, one of the suspects grabbed the officer’s arm and held on while Tabares sped off, police said.

Storeman suffered injuries to his ankle. He was released from York Hospital the following morning.

Tabares’s front-seat passenger, 37-year-old David Achstetter of Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awaiting trial for aggravated assault and other charges.

