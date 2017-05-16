Littlestown band director accused of sexually assaulting, harassing students

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A band and chorus director at Littlestown High School is accused of sexually assaulting a female student and sexually harassing two others.

Nicholas A. Oaster, 32, of Hanover, was charged Tuesday with 16 criminal counts, including felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor, according to charging documents.

A student who graduated in 2013 told police that Oaster often hugged her after a breakup with a boyfriend during her junior year – when she was 17 years old – but she said he soon began touching her inappropriately over and under her shirt and pants.

She said the assaults occurred in his office and classroom a few times a week until she graduated. During one incident, she said Oaster tried to force her into oral sex.

Another student who graduated in 2015 told police that Oaster grabbed her buttocks four or five times when she was 17 years old. She said one time during one-on-one instruction, a friend walked into the band room and Oaster loudly proclaimed: “Oh, it’s no problem, (victim) and I were just having sex in here,” the complaint states.

A current student told police that Oaster has been sexually harassing her since she started high school. She said Oaster has told her she could sit on his lap, asked her if she was ready to have sex with him, and told her, “Those are fine leggings, but they would look better on my bedroom floor.”

Another current student told investigators that Oaster made rude comments and once shoved her into a filing cabinet.

Oaster was placed in the Adams County Prison on $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.

Littlestown superintendent Christopher Bigger said the district contacted police on April 7 after receiving the complaint that started the investigation. He said Oaster was placed on administrative leave the following day.

