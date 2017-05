On May 21, 2017 the Lancaster Rec, in partnership with the City of Lancaster and Lancaster BIKES!, will host their annual Open Streets Lancaster event. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North and South Water Street connecting Farnum Park and Mayor Janice C. Stork Linear Park.

The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit the website at http://openstreetslnc.org/.

