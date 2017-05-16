In Your Community: School lunch prices, baseball field improvements

As part of an effort to cover more public meetings, ABC27 went to Lower Dauphin School Board and Steelton Borough Council meetings on Monday night.

Lower Dauphin School Board held a student appreciation session before its regular meeting, recognizing students for their academics, innovations, music, and contributions to the school district.

Board members also announced that school lunch prices are going up by 20 cents. Federal costs are going up, and the school district says this is the only way to keep the free and reduced lunches intact for students who need them.

East Hanover and South Hanover Elementary schools are looking to approve bids by the end of the month for renovations to facilitate full-day kindergarten.

Steelton Borough Council members discussed improvements to the firehouse. The engineer says the project is going well and is now in phase 2.

There was also discussion about making improvements to the midget baseball field, including fixing damage to concrete walls.

Council members approved a resolution setting rules and guidelines for the borough’s new skate park.

